Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.55.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

POW traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.54. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.95 and a 1 year high of C$42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.