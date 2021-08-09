Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 2,018 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
POWI traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 164,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,215. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.93.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
