Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 2,018 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

POWI traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 164,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,215. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

