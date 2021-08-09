Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of APTS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 289,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,734. The stock has a market cap of $577.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

