Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBH. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.57.

PBH stock traded up C$0.98 on Monday, hitting C$131.31. 33,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,671. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$93.66 and a 12-month high of C$132.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 58.41.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

