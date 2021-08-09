Presima Inc. Acquires 8,750 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.97. 24,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,773. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

