Presima Inc. Buys 121,600 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up 7.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of W. P. Carey worth $51,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,269. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

