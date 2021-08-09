Presima Inc. Buys 366,101 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 366,101 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty makes up about 4.2% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.16% of Duke Realty worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. 26,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

