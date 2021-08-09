Presima Inc. Buys New Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Presima Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,666,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,479,000. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up 4.1% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,628. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

