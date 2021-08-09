Presima Inc. Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Presima Inc. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 7.2% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $50,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.08. 13,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,797. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,265 shares of company stock worth $1,541,060 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

