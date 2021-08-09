Presima Inc. Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Presima Inc. decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.26% of Americold Realty Trust worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 171,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 92,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

