Presima Inc. Purchases 632,600 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Presima Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,600 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up 4.1% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $17.11. 30,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

