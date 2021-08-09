Presima Inc. Sells 1,121,905 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Presima Inc. lowered its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121,905 shares during the period. Paramount Group comprises about 3.6% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned 1.14% of Paramount Group worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

