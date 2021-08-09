Presima Inc. Sells 208,650 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Presima Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,650 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 3.9% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.