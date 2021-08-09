Presima Inc. Takes $45.71 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Presima Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,712,000. Sun Communities accounts for 6.6% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

SUI stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $195.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.11. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $199.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

