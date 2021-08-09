Presima Inc. Trims Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Presima Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 0.6% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.09. 161,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.