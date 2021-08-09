PRIA (PRIA) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, PRIA has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $3.97 or 0.00008706 BTC on exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $275,358.01 and approximately $6,185.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00052445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00818226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039560 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

