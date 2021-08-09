Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,350 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AutoNation worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $117.23 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $125.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,557 shares of company stock worth $21,044,012. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

