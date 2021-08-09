Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 224,729 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 176,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

