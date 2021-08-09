Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,345 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Robert Half International worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $99.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.