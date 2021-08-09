Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,033 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Integra LifeSciences worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ IART opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

