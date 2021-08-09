Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,930 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of TEGNA worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TEGNA by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after buying an additional 141,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.