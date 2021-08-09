Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,216 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of FTI Consulting worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

FCN stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.35. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

