Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,396 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Grand Canyon Education worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

LOPE stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

