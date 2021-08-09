Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 26,311 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

OLLI stock opened at $88.78 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,488 shares of company stock worth $3,562,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

