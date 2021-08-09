Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 333,737 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.01% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

