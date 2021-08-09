Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 50,412 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of CIT Group worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 365.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 270,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 102,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 197,621 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

