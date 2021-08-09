Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 84,352 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of WRI opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

