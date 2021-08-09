Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,567 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Kontoor Brands worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.