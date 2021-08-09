Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of FOX worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 7.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 820,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

