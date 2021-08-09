Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

