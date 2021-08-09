Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 492.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Fate Therapeutics worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $95.42 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

