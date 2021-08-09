Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Mueller Industries worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

