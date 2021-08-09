Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Seagen worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $160.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,388 shares of company stock worth $16,347,565. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.