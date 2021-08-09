Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of The Simply Good Foods worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

