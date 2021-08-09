Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Synaptics worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $170.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $173.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

