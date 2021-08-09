Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Barnes Group worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE B opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.