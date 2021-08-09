Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $102,095,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 747,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

