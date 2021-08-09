Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.51 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Perficient worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Perficient by 11.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $100.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $102.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.