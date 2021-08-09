Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.51 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Perficient worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Perficient by 11.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $100.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $102.09.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.
In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
