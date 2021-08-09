Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.92 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cirrus Logic worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,188 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

