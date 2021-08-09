Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.92 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cirrus Logic worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,188 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Recommended Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.