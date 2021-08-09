Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Quidel worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

QDEL opened at $125.01 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

