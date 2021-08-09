Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.27 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Green Dot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $365,707 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.