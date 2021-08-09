Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Callaway Golf worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $20,507,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 171.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

NYSE ELY opened at $33.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

