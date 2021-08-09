Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of EQT worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 7,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in EQT by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EQT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 734,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $18.55 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.