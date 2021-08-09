Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of B&G Foods worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 196,830 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $5,163,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.09 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

