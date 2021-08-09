Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,506 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of CF Industries worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,430. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $46.19 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.