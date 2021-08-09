Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

