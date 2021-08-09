Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,029 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Matador Resources worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 45.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 72,833 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $459,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after buying an additional 235,404 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $168,950. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

