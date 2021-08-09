Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,519 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Trupanion worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $99.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

