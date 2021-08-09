Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,728 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of PriceSmart worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $110,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $85.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $862,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,810,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,247 shares of company stock worth $10,499,559. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

