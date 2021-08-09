Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of WesBanco worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

